Ministry of the Presidency says int’l aid for COVID-19 fight not linked with elections outcome

The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday rejected a suggestion by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo that Guyana’s current political crisis is impacting its ability to access international funding to respond to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Although the ministry did not name Nagamootoo, it noted reports published in last Friday’s daily newspapers, which were based on a virtual press conference hosted by Nagamootoo, who is the Chairperson of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF).