Driver in Soesdyke accident dies

A taxi driver of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, yesterday morning succumbed to his injuries after being involved in a serious accident on the Soesdyke Public Road. A second person is hospitalised at a private city hospital from the same accident.

The dead person has been identified as Christopher Nicholson of ‘B’ Field Sophia. He was the driver at the time of the accident. The other injured person has been identified as Sarah Goorsammy, 15, of 445 Section ‘B’ South Sophia, Georgetown.

Police said Nicholson died at around 6:45 am yesterday while receiving medical attention.