World Bank still to decide on Guyana’s request for COVID-19 US$5M loan

As Guyana awaits the World Bank’s determination on a US$5 million request to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the global financial body yesterday did not indicate if it was anywhere closer to processing that loan as it said that it continues to assess the situation here.

“The World Bank is working with countries around the Caribbean, and across the world, to assess the impact of the pandemic and the needs due to the COVID-19 situation. We maintain a dialogue on this issue with countries and development partners for a coordinated engagement,” the World Bank said in a statement, following questions posed by Stabroek News.

It added that it was maintaining a similar process in Guyana while continuing to assess the situation in the country.