Trinidad nurse dies in UK from COVID-19

(Trinidad Express) Trinidad-born healthcare worker Mahadaye “Mary” Jagroop passed away last week at the Birmingham Heartlands Hospital in England after contracting COVID-19.

Affectionately called “Auntie Dassie”, Jagroop served as a general nurse at the hospital for 30 years before falling ill, a close relative told the Express yesterday.

Jagroop, who grew up at Boundary Road Extension in San Juan, migrated to England at 18 years old, intent on pursuing her dreams of becoming a nurse. After completing the necessary studies, she enrolled at the National Health Services in England which she served for 48 years.

After contracting the virus, the 66-year-old quarantined at home until she was admitted to the hospital she worked in.

It was there that she passed away on April 22.

As of yesterday, the United Kingdom had recorded more than 153,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 21,000 deaths.

Jagroop left behind a single daughter who stayed with her at her home in England. The Express was told that Jagroop was close to many of her relatives who remain shocked and saddened by her death.

“She has two sisters at home, she has many cousins in Boston and nephews in New York. The entire family is in shock because she was the most beautiful, soft, kind and gentle person overall. She was very caring. We thought it would be nice to highlight her life as she has done so much for the community,” said the relative who wished to not be named.

Following Jagroop’s passing, her co-workers at the Birmingham Heartlands Hospital paid tribute to her and her 48 years of service by releasing balloons in her memory.

She was said to have impacted many in her time as a nurse and was described as someone with a nurturing and caring instinct.

“It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of one of our highly-valued colleagues, Mahadaye Jagroop – known to us as Mary. Mary was a respected and loved member of our team and touched the lives of many in her distinguished career as a nurse. This was demonstrated by the beautiful and heartfelt tribute by colleagues at Heartlands Hospital this morning. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family, friends and colleagues at this sad time,” said Lisa Stalley-Green, chief nurse at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

Several colleagues have since expressed their grief at her passing on social media

“I’m sad and feel heartbroken to hear another great, committed NHS nurse has passed. I had the pleasure of working many shifts alongside Mary. She will be greatly missed,” wrote one person.

“Truly Mary is one of the many heroic health care workers who showed her determination as a nurse and served patients in need of care and treatment even during these dire moments,” said another.