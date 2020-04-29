Disgusted that Rule Britannia played on Broadcast to Schools

Dear Editor,

Broadcast to Schools, Apr. 28, 2020, 1.30 pm, radio 102.5 FM. There were two segments to the programme, the first dealing with the states of matter, i.e., solid, liquid and gas (the child was told, instead of gaseous state). The second segment dealt with climate and the various terms used to define natural phenomena. In the break between the two parts of the programme, there was a brief musical interlude and could you imagine what was being played? A segment of an instrumental version of ‘Rule Britannia’ (well played, mind you, by a military band).

I was disgusted to say the least. And to make matters worse, at the end of the programme more of the music was played down to the chorus. I am sure that the students who were part of the presentation did not have a clue as to the significance, or rather, the notoriety of the tune. But certainly there can be no excuse for the programme organisers including such a despicable musical insert into an educational programne in 21st century Guyana. It was completely inappropriate and obnoxious. They could have played excerpts of music by Hugh Sam, Ray Luck or Joycelynne Loncke, to name a few, or even a few bars on the sitar. Such music is an insult to the Government and people of this country. And for those of you who may not know what I am making a fuss about, including those insensitive educators, the words of the chorus are: Rule Britannia, Britannia rules the waves, Britons never, never, never shall be slaves. That is what was played on an educational programme on our national radio.

I trust that the Minister of Education takes note.

Yours faithfully,

Lennox Applewhaite