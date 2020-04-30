ExxonMobil and partners give $60M+ to COVID-19 fight

ExxonMobil and its partners here have pledged more than $60 million to local organisations to support COVID-19 programmes that are in need of funding.

According to a RED Marketing press release yesterday, ExxonMobil Guyana and the Stabroek Block co-venturers, Hess and CNOOC, are providing funds as part of the programme established collaboratively with the Department of Energy to support social projects. The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Salvation Army and Rotary Guyana, have received more than $60 million to support COVID-19 relief programmes.

The release said that the CDC has been given $40 million to support the Ministry of Public Health for additional quarantine facilities, food, sanitation items and equipment, including personal protective equipment for staff at the quarantine facilities. Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig said the funds will also be utilised to supplement the humanitarian efforts designed to bring hampers of relief supplies to the people most vulnerable to COVID-19. These hampers will include food, cleaning and sanitation supplies, cloth masks as well as COVID-19 educational material, and will be distributed to senior citizens, children’s homes and the economically disadvantaged.