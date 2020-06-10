ExxonMobil supporting education for children during COVID-19

As part of its efforts to assist students with their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic, ExxonMobil has donated $15 million to support continuing education programmes.

According to an ExxonMobil release yesterday, the company has pledged to support several programmes that will help students keep up with their studies while schools across Guyana remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s contribution of $15 million will, it says, support continuing education programmes offered through separate partnerships with the Rotary Club of Stabroek and the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD) that are geared at ensuring students are able to effectively prepare for upcoming national examinations.

This has in turn enabled the Rotary Club of Stabroek to collaborate with local technology services company BrainStreet, to provide free online tutorials for students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 through its BrainCentral www.braincentral.online online portal.