Matthews calls for more women’s regional cricket

West Indies all-rounder, Hayley Matthews, has issued a call for more regional women’s cricket as a means of boosting development.

The 22-year-old Barbadian explained on the Mason and Guest radio programme on Tuesday night, “I think we need more regional cricket. We haven’t had much over the years, [and] when we do have our regional cricket in the year it is usually about two [or] three weeks of a tournament.”

Matthews added, “We try to squeeze a 50-over tournament and a T20 tournament into that two, three weeks to a month, and obviously that is not adequate for us to be growing as cricketers.”