Avoid ‘doomsday’ information

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) on Thursday presented advice on measures that children and families can take to cope during the COVID-19 outbreak and urged that `doomsday’ information be avoided.

On Thursday, during Guyana’s COVID-19 update, director of the CPA, Ann Greene, stated that the threat of the outbreak poses challenges to children and families as parents and guardians are now suddenly responsible for managing the children’s education as a result of schools being closed. She added that with the measures implemented during the partial lockdown, some families are currently facing a lack of adequate resources and coping with that has also caused tension and anxiety in the home.