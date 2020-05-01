Carter Center, OAS observer missions hoping to be present for recount

The Carter Center and the Organization of American States (OAS) have indicated that they intend to be present as observers for the National Recount of votes cast on March 2. The European Union (EU) however might miss the event.

Soyia Ellison, Associate Director of Communications at the Carter Center told Stabroek News yesterday in an invited comment that the Centre “hopes to send a team to observe the recount and is currently looking for ways to safely get a team to Georgetown, given travel restrictions and health concerns.”

A source at the OAS has also indicated that they will be at the recount.