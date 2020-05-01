Jagdeo accuses coalition of planning to derail recount

The planned National Recount has not yet started but the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has accused the incumbent coalition of planning to derail the process by creating “confusion” and signaled a willingness to declare Irfaan Ali President if such confusion ensues.

“We have solid intelligence that they know if the votes are counted cleanly the PPP will win so they intend to create confusion…the plan is not to conclude the count in Region Four by creating confusion in the other Regions,” PPP/C general secretary Bharrat Jagdeo repeatedly stated during a virtual press conference yesterday.

The tabulation of votes cast in Region Four, Guyana’s largest electoral district has been a source of contention and the subject of several court challenges since March 5. Returning Officer Clairmonte Mingo has made two declarations of the results yet no accepted result exist. The first declaration was vitiated by the High Court while the second has been deemed “not credible” by contesting parties and observers.