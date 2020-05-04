Holding one’s breath for an expeditious, transparent and credible recount of the votes

The [Caribbean] Community calls on all concerned to ensure a credible and transparent recount process in order to provide legitimacy to any government, which would be sworn in as a result. This process must be completed without further delay.

Prime Minister of Barbados & Chair of

CARICOM, Mia Mottley

The people of Guyana need this election results to be finalised. There is too much uncertainty, people are impatient and they want to get this over with but they want a credible and transparent process. We have always said that every vote must be counted and we’re looking forward to the successful conclusion to this election.

Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana,

Lilian Chatterjee