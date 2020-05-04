Republic Bank’s half-year profit up but trims dividend over COVID-19

Even with a 3.87% improvement in its net half-year profit after tax, Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited is trimming its interim dividend this year to $1 per stock unit compared to $1.60 per stock unit last year.

In his statement accompanying the Bank’s unaudited half-year financial statements in the April 29th edition of Stabroek News, Chairman Nigel Baptiste said that while he was pleased to report the rise in the net half-year profit after tax from $1.887b to $1.960b, the future must be tempered by the ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Your Bank, in recognition of its responsibility to help clients and the communities in which it operates weather challenges, has taken the lead in offering various concessions to clients and contributing financially to the national cause.