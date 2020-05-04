Gilgeous pushing for U19 spot

Young Warriors Cricket Club’s Carl Gilgeous is working hard to secure a spot in the Guyana under-19 team.

Despite the uncertainty of the Regional tournament being played due to the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the 17-year-old is optimistic that the competition will unfold with him being part of the South American side.

“My career is not going as I expected,but I was working on it before the lock down started and since then I’m home just trying to keep myself fit and work on a few drills so when the season starts back I know I’m ready to work towards my dream,” Gilgeous told Stabroek Sport.