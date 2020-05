Sasenarine Bisnauth, one of the four prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison two Mondays ago has since been recaptured and he is expected to face an additional charge.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan had confirmed that Bisnauth of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo was apprehended around 20.30hrs last Wednesday in the canefields aback of Beterverwagting Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara.

Bisnauth’s recapture was incident free although he was armed with a cutlass at the time.