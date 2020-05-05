Vergenoegen collision leaves mother of three dead

A family is now seeking answers about the death of a mother of three who succumbed following a collision at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo last Wednesday night.

Lovern Benn, 38, of La Parfaite Harmonie and formerly of Isseneru Village, Mazaruni, was one of two passengers in a car that collided with a minibus that reportedly swerved into the wrong lane.

According to Region Three Commander Simon McBean, Benn, who was the owner of the vehicle she was in at the time, was seated in the front passenger seat, while a male friend was driving. While Benn suffered head injuries, he escaped with minor injuries.