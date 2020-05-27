Driver gets hospital discharge after fatal Vergenoegen collision

The driver of the minibus that was involved in a collision that resulted in the death of a La Parfaite Harmonie resident Lovern Benn last month has been discharged from the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) and is now bedridden at home.

The bus driver had been hospitalised since the April 29 accident, which occurred at Vergenoegen.

According to Region Three Commander Simon McBean, the driver of the minibus, though he has been discharged from the hospital, still remains bedridden and any questioning done by the police will have to wait until he is in a better position to do so as he would need to be mobile to be taken to the scene of the accident. The man suffered spinal injuries in the accident.