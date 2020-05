NA man sentenced to three years after nabbed in cannabis field

A New Amsterdam man was on Monday sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the charge of cultivating a prohibited substance in the Upper Berbice River area.

Trelon Frank, 21, of Number 41 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court via Zoom.

After the charge was read to him, Frank entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to three years in prison.