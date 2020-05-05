FITUG has not been silent and will continue to speak out

Dear Editor,

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) wishes to offer clarity to some of the contentions advanced by Ms Gillian Burton-Persaud in her letter titled `Trade Union leaders seem to have gone into self- isolation’ which appeared in the May 01, 2020 Stabroek News.

Ms Burton-Persaud, who herself was a former trade unionist and has the distinction of being the first woman to lead the GTUC, has no doubt retained her working-class connections as she continues to express her apprehensions regarding the thousands of workers who have been harmed and stand to be harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the undermining of our nation’s fledgling democracy. We must admit that we also share in the concerns of Ms Burton-Persaud as we, too, recognize the inherent dangers posed to our working people by both crises. We hold too that even after the central issues of the crises would have abated, hopefully sooner than later, they will have lasting effects which could linger on for some time.

In her missive, Ms Burton-Persaud charges that she has not been hearing from the Trade Union Movement or its leadership. On this score, we beg to differ. On both crises, they were, the FITUG and by extension its affiliates – the GAWU, the GLU, the NAACIE and the CCWU – have been most vociferous and vehement. We have called out publicly those who have chosen to attack our democratic way of life and seek, in plain sight and in front of a crowd practically, to steal our votes. Our position has been unflinching in that our electoral laws must be abided with and the votes accordingly counted. The FITUG is standing and will continue to stand with the democratically-minded peoples of Guyana. As we have said before and say again, we remain confident that the forces of right will succeed and we will continue to play an active role in the struggle.

As it concerns COVID-19, the Federation has also called publicly for a comprehensive social and economic package to assist our workers and their families at this difficult period in their lives. We have set out several critical elements that should comprise that package which we believe will assist those who have found themselves jobless and unable to meet life’s obligations. We have also been most disturbed by the actions, or inaction as it were, regarding the de facto Government’s approach to confronting the crisis and we believe much, much more should be done if we are really serious about defeating the pandemic. We sincerely believe, like Ms Burton-Persaud, that the pandemic is being used by the powers-that-be to perpetuate their illegal and illegitimate occupation in office.

It appears to us that the letter writer may have missed the publicity of our concerns on both issues which have been published in several sections of the media. While it is regrettable, it is quite understandable given the prevailing situation. Nevertheless, we wish to assure Ms Burton-Persaud that the FITUG has not been silent and will continue to speak out as we recognize very clearly the several dangers posed to our people now and in the future.

Yours faithfully,

Dawchan Nagasar

General Secretary

FITUG