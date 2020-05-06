Canadian company on fast track to begin gold mining here

Canadian gold mining company, Gold X Corp, says it plans to begin production at its Toroparu project as soon as the necessary steps are completed.

In a news release yesterday, Gold X Corp said that following recent changes to the management of the Company and acquisition of 100% of its flagship Toroparu asset, it is now focussed on the completion of steps necessary to bring the project to a production decision.

The Toroparu Project located in Region Seven, is touted by Gold X to be one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the Americas. According to the Company, it is in an advanced stage with 7.35 million ounces measured and indicated based on 675 diamond drill holes totalling 202,250 meters with several feasibility level engineering studies completed.