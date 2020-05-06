Guyanese student places 2nd in Competition Commission essay contest

A Guyanese student has been awarded second place in a regional secondary school essay competition which concluded on March 31 and saw 50 entries from across the Region in two categories.

According to a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Competition Commission (CCC) release, competition was a key component of the advocacy drive by the CCC to foster a competition and consumer culture in the region, from the ground up. Students were challenged to think about the importance and benefits of competition and consumer protection laws to the region.

Guyanese Hadiah McBean a student of St Joseph High School placed second in the Ages 12 – 15 category and was awarded a cash prize of US$750.