EU sanctions six Nicaraguan officials for lack of progress on democracy, human rights

The European Union (EU) on Monday sanctioned six Nicaraguan officials over human rights and the stalling of democracy.

In a sign of what could possibly be the fate of Guyanese officials who stand in the way of free and fair elections, Brussels entered the names of six persons subject to restrictive measures, namely a travel ban and asset freeze. These measures target individuals responsible for serious human rights violations in Nicaragua and are aimed not to harm the Nicaraguan population.

Issuing the declaration was EU High Representative Josep Borrell, He said that over the past months, no tangible advances have been made on democracy and human rights in Nicaragua. Furthermore, repression by security forces and pro-government armed groups of political opponents, demonstrators, journalists, civil society organisations and members of the Catholic Church has continued in the Daniel Ortega-led government.

In light of this, Borrell said that the Council decided to include six persons in the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures, namely a travel ban and asset freeze. These measures, the release said, target individuals responsible for serious human rights violations in Nicaragua and are designed not to harm the Nicaraguan population.

The measures follow the EU’s consistent refrain that it will use all its instruments to support a democratic peaceful and negotiated solution to the political crisis in the Central American country.

Borrell says that the EU expects the Government of Nicaragua to abide in their entirety by the commitments made in the March 2019 agreements with the opposition.

The EU said that the COVID 19 pandemic reinforces the need for international cooperation and the EU is ready to assist Nicaragua in these difficult times. In this challenging period, the compliance with human rights should not be forgotten and must be at the core of any action, Borrell added.

Among those sanctioned are Ramón Antonio Avellán Medal, the Deputy Director-General of the Nicaraguan National Police (NNP) and former chief of the police in Masaya. He is suspected of serious human rights violations and for the repression of civil society and the opposition.

Also targeted is Sonia Castro González, the Special advisor to the President of Nicaragua on health issues and former Minister of Health. She is indicted for severe human rights violations and for the repression of civil society and the democratic opposition in Nicaragua, including by hindering access to emergency medical assistance for injured civilians involved in demonstrations.