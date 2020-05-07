Caribbean nationals to benefit from US$150K in scholarships

The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Financing Facility – Segregated Portfolio Company (CCRIF SPC) is offering undergraduate and post-graduate scholarships valued at about US$150,000 to Caribbean nationals at universities in Canada, the Caribbean, the UK and the USA.

In a release the CCRIF SPC stated that it is inviting applications for scholarships for 2020/21 to support students pursuing Masters level degree programmes in areas such as disaster risk management (DRM), natural resources management, climate change, civil with environmental engineering, actuarial science, and meteorology, among others. These scholarships, it says, are tenable at universities in the Caribbean, USA, UK and Canada and can be for either online or face-to-face programmes.