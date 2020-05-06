Linden confirms six new COVID-19 cases

Six of the country’s latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, which include a one-year-old and a 12-year-old, are residents of Linden, in Region Ten, which has been grappling with a refusal by many residents to abide by the national curfew and distancing measures in place to stem the spread of the virus.

The new cases bring the total for the region to nine and a regional source told Stabroek News that the number could be even higher as the result of more tests are being awaited. An official announcement by the region is expected to be made shortly.

Up to last week, the refusal by residents to adhere to restrictions and precautionary measures instituted by the government prompted the Deputy Regional Commander of Region Ten Wayne DeHearte to suggest that harsher penalties be imposed on violators as their actions are putting others in the region in danger.

A significant number of residents are said to be still congregating in high numbers despite recommended distancing.

The Regional Democratic Council this afternoon stated that apart from the two children who are among the confirmed cases, another child from Linden is awaiting results as are two other persons. It also said three of the confirmed cases have already been transported to the Diamond Centre, while the others are at home awaiting instructions.

As a result of the new cases, the head of the Regional Health Emergency Committee (RHEC), Regional Executive Officer (REO) Orrin Gordon, called sections of the populace of Region Ten “very irresponsible.” “It hurts me to know that we have two children among those infected as prior to this we had not reported any infections among children and I hope that parents and guardians would recognize that children are not exempted from contracting this deadly virus. Therefore, it is imperative that they take the required actions and precautions to safeguard children during this time,” Gordon was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Region.

“People must understand that COVID-19 is deadly and people within this region must understand that they should remain responsible as they continue to put themselves and every other person at risk. We were at one case long after other regions had announced theirs and within a short space, we have now jumped to [nine] persons,” he also said.

According to the statement, the Regional Chairman Renis Morian urged residents to recognise that the virus is in the region and making its impact felt. He said that people should adhere to set guidelines and added that with numbers already increasing, the public should be very concerned. “I will repeat what the REO is saying all along that this is a fight that requires all stakeholders. Therefore, people must be responsible and recognize that this virus kills,” he said.

DeHearte was quoted by the Regional Democratic Council last week as saying at an RHEC meeting that more severe penalties are needed since when the police tell persons that they are breaching the regulations, they don’t take them seriously. “People will only stop when we, the police, have the authority to lock up, charge and or fine heavily as the public seems unconcerned about their own welfare, thus showing scant disregard for the lives of many and the ranks who are forced to maintain law and order. They must understand that the police ranks are human beings, too, and when they act irresponsibly, they are putting our ranks and their families at great risk and the commander and I are extremely displeased over this kind of behaviour,” DeHearte stated.

“It’s as if the public doesn’t understand that by being irresponsible, they are not only placing their lives and those of their family at risk but also they are putting the lives of my ranks at risk. This isn’t fair as when they fail to adhere to clear cut guidelines, we are forced to get involved as we are law and order and must implement the regulations,” he added.

On Monday, the Public Health Ministry reported 10 new confirmed cases and on Tuesday one new confirmed case and a 10th COVID-19-related death.

Up to Tuesday, the total number of cases for the country stood at 93, with 680 persons tested.

During a live interview on News Room’s “COVID-19 And You” programme, Chief Medical Officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud disclosed that the ministry has observed that of the newer cases that have been recorded, some are less directly linked to the initial cases. This caused him to remark, “I think there is a little bit more than just the association with travel now and there are some local cluster transmissions taking place in Guyana.”