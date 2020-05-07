Six of new COVID-19 cases are from Linden

Six of the country’s latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, who include a one-year-old and a 12-year-old, are residents of Linden, in Region Ten, which has been grappling with a refusal by many residents to abide by the national curfew and distancing measures in place to stem the spread of the virus.

The new cases bring the total for the region to nine and a regional source told Stabroek News that the number could be even higher as the results of more tests are being awaited. An official announcement by the region is expected to be made shortly.

Up to last week, the refusal by residents to adhere to restrictions and precautionary measures instituted by the government prompted the Deputy Regional Commander of Region Ten Wayne DeHearte to suggest that harsher penalties be imposed on violators as their actions are putting others in the region in danger.