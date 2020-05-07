Guyana News

Stabroek Market shut temporarily after patrons flout safety measures

Members of the City Constabulary and the authorities of the Stabroek Market, working to get the situation under control. (Department of Public Information photo)
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday morning made the decision to temporarily close the Stabroek Market gates after patrons refused to abide by COVID-19 safety regulations.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the M&CC temporarily closed the “heavily packed” Stabroek Market at approximately 9:00 am after patrons were observed not wearing face masks.

Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, who was at the scene explained that the authorities were forced to close the gates because persons were refusing to wear masks and sanitise their hands as they entered the market.