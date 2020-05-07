Former T&HD worker succumbs to COVID-19 in New Jersey

Galton Ivelaw Lyte, 87, better known as Archie Lyte, formerly of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, is among the Guyanese migrants who have succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States.

Lyte died on April 9 at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey.

According to Deborah Blackmore, a niece of the deceased, Lyte was “called to his higher existence” six days after being admitted to a hospital with symptoms of COVID-19.

Blackmore said Lyte had worked with the Transport and Harbours Department before later taking up a place at the Linden Bauxite Company. He continued to live and work there up until he migrated to the United States of America 27 years ago after his retirement.

Blackmore described him as “a perfectionist with an eye for details” and noted that he also enjoyed cooking, as it gave him pleasure to prepare meals for his family and friends. She emphasised that he would be forever missed by the ones who loved him most.