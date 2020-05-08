Forty boxes completed on day 2 of recount

After two days, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has managed to completely recount the ballots cast in 65 of the 2339 polling stations which operated on March 2, 2020.

This dismal number, a mere 3% of the total, has raised significant questions about the possibility of completing the process in the proposed 25 days as the country remains beset by an electoral crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and without a Parliament or budget for 2020.

“I am concerned about the 25-day original plan because if you have 2,200 ballot boxes even if we get 20 or 30 done a day that’s still a 100 or 75 days not 25 days so we have a mathematical problem,” Executive member of A New United Guyana (ANUG) Timothy Jonas told media operatives.