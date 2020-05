One from juvenile holding centre still on the lam -other eleven recaptured

One of twelve youths, who escaped on Tuesday night from the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre remains on the run.

Police yesterday said that the other eleven were recaptured within 24 hours of their escape between Weldaad, West Coast Berbice and the Botanical Gardens, Georgetown.

The youth who remains in hiding, a 17- year- old of Leopold & Cross streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, had been charged with murder.