Police hunting for seven who fled from juvenile holding centre

The Police have launched a search for seven youths who along with five others assaulted two police officers before escaping the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre.

Five of the juveniles were later found at a house in Pattensen.

In a statement yesterday, the Guyana Police Force said that “stringent’’ efforts are being made to have the remaining seven recaptured. The twelve escaped from the facility on Tuesday at 11.30 pm.