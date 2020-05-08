Political impasse stymieing bauxite labour talks

The current political impasse has stymied the progress of labour talks and an order for Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI) and the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) to enter into arbitration to resolve a long brewing dispute over wages and salaries.

General Secretary of the GB&GWU, Lincoln Lewis, told Stabroek News on Friday that the dispute between the two parties is set for arbitration and explained that they will only be able to start talks once the political impasse is resolved.

“It will go to arbitration after the current political impasse as when there is a new government we expect the new minister will sign the order,” he said.