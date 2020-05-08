Timehri pedal cyclist dies after collision

A Timehri pedal cyclist died on Monday afternoon following a collision with a motorcycle while riding along the Soesdyke Public Road.

David Grant-Stuart, 44, of Ice House Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara was in the process of crossing the road when he collided with the motorcycle, the police said.

Investigations have revealed that Grant-Stuart was proceeding north along the western side of the Soesdyke Public Road when he swerved across the road, and turned into the path of the motorcycle bearing registration number CK 2411.