GECOM recount inches along with 43 more boxes

Forty-three ballot boxes from the March 2nd general elections were recounted yesterday, bringing the three-day tally to 108 of 2339 boxes and upping the pressure on GECOM to decide how to quicken the process that has been slowed by numerous queries from the incumbent APNU+AFC.

The number of boxes counted is just 5% of the total and a proposed 25-day period would not be met at this pace. It means that each of the 10 stations counted 4.3 boxes over 11 hours. Speaking with journalists outside the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) spokes-person Yolanda Ward disclosed that 10 boxes were completed in both Regions One and Two while 11 boxes in Region 3 were counted and 12 in Region Four.

With 10 workstations operating, GECOM is hoping that once staff become more familiar with the process, the pace of counting will increase.