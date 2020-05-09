Dear Editor,

The Olympics have been rescheduled but the APNU+AFC games have not been affected. With the recount on the way, the “games” which began after losing the No Confidence vote in December 2018 are heating up. The Win at all Cost strategy is still in effect and embarrassment is not a concern. This was on full display in several incidents during the first two days of the recount.

In one instance a post attributed to one “James Bond” was circulated on social media. The post included a document resembling a death certificate with a name and a cause of death displayed. The authenticity of the document and the veracity of the insinuation have not been established and both could be the subjects of further discussion. However, assuming the document is authentic and the insinuation is true, the fundamental question for those who posted, circulated and shared this material is this:

Have you no shame or sense of decency?

What did the deceased person do that was wrong and relevant to a political conversation? Did he consent to the use and publication of his personal information for political purposes? What happened to the notion of respect for the dead and “Rest In Peace”? Would you have posted or circulated that death certificate if the deceased was your father, mother or child?

The sad thing about this is that the lack of decorum displayed in the recount centre on day 1 doesn’t look so bad anymore; thanks to gross acts of indecency of others of the same ilk.

How low will you go?

Another post attributed to one “Brigadier David Granger” referenced a “secret meeting” on day 2 of the recount. This fake news was seized and posted with alacrity by someone who just could not wait for the facts to emerge. That person could have been the President himself launching his own disinformation campaign or someone else using his name as an alias. He may wish to address that.

Either way, it is clear that a campaign of distraction and disinformation is underway, no holds barred.

Yours faithfully

Milton Jagannath