Cops destroy $21M in ganja after Berbice River find

Some of the plants that were destroyed. (Guyana Police Force photo)
Members of the Guyana Police Force on Friday conducted a drug eradication exercise at Ebeni and Bartica Village, in the Upper Berbice River, where they found and destroyed more than $21 million in cannabis.

The police, in a press release issued yesterday, said that the operation lasted for eight hours and was led by a senior rank.

Several acres of cannabis, comprising more than 2,000 plants, as well as approximately 10,000 kilogrammes of dried cannabis and a camp were destroyed.

The approximate current street value of the narcotics was $21,022,800, the police said.