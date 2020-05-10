Association calls for public show of appreciation for Int’l Nurses Day

With International Nurses Day (IND) due to be observed on Tuesday, the President of the Guyana Nurses Association (GNA) is calling on the general public to show appreciation for nurses who continue to work assiduously to provide a high level of health care.

In an interview with this newspaper, GNA President Cleopatra Barkoye explained the significance of IND as well as the importance of appreciating nurses and midwives. “The significance of IND is to celebrate [the work of] nurses [and] their achievements,” she said.

Barkoye noted that over the years, the GNA has been extremely involved in community work. “Over the past few years, the GNA would have gone to various organisations and we would have done teaching, various lectures and radio programmes [in order to] sensitise the public of the importance of health,” she explained.