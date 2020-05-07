Public asked to celebrate nurses on May 12th

President of the Guyana Nursing Association (GNA), Cleopatra Barkoye, is inviting the public to take part in a one-time event to recognise the achievements of nurses in Guyana.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) in a release yesterday quoted the Association’s president as saying, “On 12 May, we are asking the ministry and other organisations and agencies to celebrate with us at 5:00pm by doing one of the following: either sounding a siren, blowing a vehicle horn, ringing of a bell or clapping of hands.”

These sounds are to be made for one minute sending a clear signal that “we stand with nurses,” Barkoye explained.