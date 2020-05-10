Ministry closer to securing funds for works on Mahaicony sea defences

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has moved a step closer to securing funds to execute works on the vulnerable Content, Mahaicony Sea Defences, which pose a threat of flooding to residents in the community and its environs, Sea and River Defence Officer Jermaine Braithwaite has said.

Braithwaite said on Friday that the ministry is finalising the procurement process and has been given the green light from the Ministry of Finance to engage the contractor to initiate works.

Works should commence shortly, he explained, while indicating that they have already instructed the contractor to commence work.