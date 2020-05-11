APNU+AFC alleges ‘clear pattern’ of contamination of elections

In what marks a major shift of its position on the March 2nd general elections, the APNU+AFC coalition yesterday alleged that “clear and unmistakable patterns of irregularities, discrepancies and worse have emerged” following day five of the national recount of votes.

This position enunciated in a press release comes despite the fact that it has repeatedly said that it won the general elections and had expected that the incumbent David Granger would have been sworn in again as President shortly after March 2nd.

As recently as May 4th, Granger in welcoming the recount said that the General and Regional Elections of March 2nd were free, fair and orderly.