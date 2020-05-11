CAL in historic cargo flight between Guyana and Cuba

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) used one of its Boeing 737-800 passenger aircraft for a cargo only charter service between Guyana and Cuba, on Friday 8 May 2020, for the first time in the airline’s history.

A release today from CAL said that this flight was part of the airline’s recently launched charter service, and was used to move essential supplies from Guyana to Cuba.

These supplies were intended for Guyanese students in Cuba.The release said that the new service was introduced to serve destinations experiencing reduced cargo capacity due the closure of borders to commercial passenger flights because of COVID-19. The charter service operated under strict regulatory procedures, adhering to best practices for aircraft cleanliness and sanitation to ensure the safety of the airline’s crew in light of the pandemic, the release said.

Marklan Moseley, General Manager – Cargo and New Business, Caribbean Airlines said: “These are very challenging times and we are sensitive to the need for trade and commerce to continue within the region. We continue to support the supply chain within the Caribbean and are offering our charter services which supplements our current weekly scheduled freighter flights.”

The release said that Caribbean Airlines Cargo offers its charter services to Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St.Vincent, Suriname, and many other destinations within the Caribbean.CAL’s all-cargo B-767 freighter service functions weekly out of its Miami hub to the Caribbean.