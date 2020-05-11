GECOM recounts 51 more ballot boxes

With no major hiccups, ballots from a total of 51 boxes were recounted yesterday on day five of the national recount from the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

That figure brings the total number of boxes recounted to 208 out of 2,339. It is the highest daily tally so far but below what is required to meet the 25-day deadline. Twenty-five boxes were recounted on Wednesday, 40 on Thursday and 44 on Friday (this figure had been previously reported as 43) and 48 on Saturday.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Yolanda Ward in her final briefing of the day, told reporters that counting staff were able to complete 11 boxes for Region One, 10 for Region Two, 17 for Region Three and 13 for Region Four. She informed too that a total of 190 Statements of Recount (SoR) for the general elections and 180 for regional elections were tabulated at the conclusion of yesterday’s work day.