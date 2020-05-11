Dear Editor,

Memo to APNU. Democracy is not a game, a sport. It is the cornerstone of any civilised society. You fought the recount tooth and nail. You failed. You tried to over-complicate it. You will fail in that. You tried to derail it with COVID. You will fail in that. You introduce dither and delay daily. You will fail in that. You try to seize the narrative through the mouths of Vincent Alexander and Lincoln Lewis. The Guymedia are too compliant in that tactic. You should fail.

Please stop insulting the wishes of the Guyanese people. Let the recount proceed at speed and simply.

If you win, you win, if you lose you lose.

The future of a democratic Guyana is more important than silly games -however grand the players are.

Yours faithfully,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’

Mair