Dear Editor,’

Chief Election Officer Mr. Keith Lowenfield has submitted “his” report on the deadline. A report that has outlined statistics to represent allegations that are not proven and have been debunked on many occasions. These allegations were termed “anomalies” and “voters impersonation” and they riddled all the regions’ reports I’ve seen thus far. He concluded his report by saying that on the basis of the votes counted and information furnished from the recount, it cannot be ascertained that the results of each district met the standard of a fair and credible election.

Mr. Lowenfield knows that his stats cannot be proven hence his conclusion. He has no authority or capacity to outright discredit an election and more so one based on allegations. He has no right to be a judge, neither jury, neither executioner on these matters. Mr. Lowenfield has acted out of bounds of the gazetted recount order and the laws that govern GECOM. Article 12 of the official Recount Order gazetted dated 5th May, 2020 states, “The matrices for the recount of the ten (10) Electoral Districts shall then be tabulated by the Chief Election Officer and shall be submitted in a report, together with a summary of the Observation reports for each district, to the commission.” The updated gazetted order stated the same but added the deadline for the submission on or before June 13th, 2020.

That being said, Mr. Lowenfield’s conclusion should bear no weight and should be looked at as an opinion, an opinion which should never have been included in the report.

The recount has indeed proven grand fraud which has not been mentioned once in the report for Region 4.

The addition of 17,000 votes when comparing declarations was never questioned or brought up once by GECOM. A real issue that the recount solved. I’m also appalled that Mr. Lowenfield was so willing and in a rush to produce a report based on Mr. Mingo’s figures. It all comes back to the vote of the commission, well the chairwoman. I beg madam chairwoman, as a youth of this nation, to be the impartial, just key player that Guyana needs. If not, then this matter will have to be presented to the Iron Lady of Guyana, Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire. Then and only then will true justice prevail and the lives of the Guyanese people be free. However, this entire process can come to a closure if Madam Chairwoman disregards the opinions of Mr. Lowenfield at this point in time and votes to move to the declaration and swearing in based on the votes cast. Mr. Lowenfield’s opinion can then be taken seriously in the court as an APNU+AFC witness during their election petition. Even that I think they’ll lose since, as I said earlier, many of their allegations have been debunked. We wait again with the deadline of June 16th, 2020. The trial of our patience hopefully for one last time. I am not frustrated and I am not worried as good always overcomes evil. I am neither naive. So Guyanese, we are in for one last ride for our democracy and our rights to have a choice and exercise that right. Madam Justice (retired) Claudette Singh, the fate of this nation lies in your hand again, will we prevail or will we fail? You tell us.

Yours faithfully,

Dr. Josh Kanhai