How many more Adrian Baraths are there?

It’s inevitable in sports that not everyone who plays at the junior level will automatically go on to gain a place in the senior set up.

A number of varying factors account for that observation. For instance, the current success of the senior team, slots available and sometimes the competitiveness of that particular era, do not allow everyone to be given an opportunity.

Garvin `Tibbsy’ Nedd for instance, as I’m told, couldn’t fully break into the senior Guyana cricket team in the mid-90s simply because of the presence of Roger Harper and Clyde Butts. Nedd had a well-documented run at the regional under -19 level.