Hercules to participate in online coaching clinic

In an effort to continue his coaching development, head-coach of the Guyana Men’s Senior Basketball team Junior Hercules will take part in an online coaching clinic held under the umbrella of the World Association of Basketball Coaches (WABC).

This was disclosed by Hercules during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday.

“This is unprecedented and extremely beneficial to any coach with a desire to learn from the best professional coaches around the world. The teaching is second to none and the Clinics are available to all through FIBA YouTube channel the days listed below. I urge every aspiring coach and serious player to participate in this lifetime of opportunity,” said Hercules.