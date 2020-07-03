Online basketball clinic focused on offensive, defensive strategies

Junior Hercules, head-coach of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Association (GABF) Senior Men’s team has revealed that the recently hosted sessions in the ongoing World Association of Basketball Coaches (WABC) Online Clinic, focused on developing offensive and defensive strategies which can be utilised over a long-term period.

This statement was made by Hercules, who also is the GABF National 3×3 coordinator, during an exclusive interview yesterday with Stabroek Sport.

According to Hercules, the subjects discussed during this period focused on creating structured offensive tactics which could be maintained. He elaborated, “The clinic’s focus over the last four weeks were: Development of systematic offensive Strategy with a focus on continuity. Most of what was demonstrated and expressed require high IQ players in the atmosphere conducive to learning.”