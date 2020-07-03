Pacer Gabriel added to Test squad

MANCHESTER, England, CMC – Speedster Shannon Gabriel has forced his way into the West Indies squad for the three-Test series against England starting next Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has been a regular member of the West Indies Test XI in recent years but was included among 11 reserves for the current tour after being forced out of competitive cricket due to ankle surgery last December.

Gabriel had hoped to prove his fitness at the back end of the West Indies first class championship but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the abandonment of the last two rounds back in March.

Excluded from the 14-man Test squad for the series, Gabriel impressed in the two ‘inter-squad’ warm-up matches, taking four wickets in last week’s three-day match and another four in his only bowl in the four-day game which ended here yesterday.

On both occasions, the Trinidadian looked sharp and bowled with pace, and chief selector Roger Harper said his inclusion would be a boost to the fast bowling attack.

“I am delighted that we are able to add Shannon to the Test squad. He has shown that he is fit and ready, he will add experience, firepower and potency to the bowling unit,” Harper said.

Gabriel has taken 133 wickets from 45 Tests and was a key member of the Windies side which beat England 2-1 in the Caribbean last year to recapture the Wisden Trophy for the first time in a decade.

He is expected to form a four-pronged pace attack with captain Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph for the upcoming first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The Caribbean side, who have been based here at Old Trafford since their arrival in the United Kingdom nearly a month ago, will head to the south coast on Friday to beef up preparations.

SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach