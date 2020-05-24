Course focusses on winning mindset

Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) Head-coach Junior Hercules has said that the ongoing World Association of Basketball Coaches (WABC) Online Clinic Course focuses on creating a winning mindset for seasoned coaches aiming to compete at the professional levels.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday Hercules said, “The World Association of Basketball Coaches (WABC) Clinic Course to date focused on creating a winning mindset for coaches looking to succeed at the Pro and semi-pro level using specific core essentials for teaching basketball. On a scale from 1 to 10 thus far it’s an 8. The most impactful and applicable for the Guyana National Programme thus far is “Develop Players’ Decision Making” with Coach Allison McNeill.”

He said courses of a similar ilk provide the necessary tools and education for the long term development of aspiring coaches.

“Courses of this nature will always aid in the development of coaches. Coaches’ education is necessary because the skill is sort of always evolving and has started to place a high premium on the science. What is also needed to maximize such like opportunity is a strategic connection to structure through annual tournaments and more grassroot clinics.”

Asked if coaching education should be area of focus for the GABF, Hercules affirmed that coaching education should be a staple of the local basketball fraternity as well as the education system.

He added, “Yes coaching education should be annual feature to provide that opportunity for players who desire to excel regionally and internationally. We also need to ensure it is a fixed feature in our education system to achieve ultimate impact.

“The federation should lead the way and create the framework which is in the process of being structured, the challenge is the sustainability as we are willing to give the knowledge. We need sustainability and the mechanism to support the education that will be discussed. This would require government support and support from national sporting bodies such as the National Sports Commission.”