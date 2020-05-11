Over 500 hampers distributed by RHTYSC/BCB

As the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club/ Berbice Cricket Board novel coronavirus relief programme picks up steam, over 500 hampers have been distributed.

According to the organisers, the team headed by President of the BCB, Hilbert Foster visited 70 homes in the Rose Hall Town and Williamsburg areas on their latest outreach, bringing the total to 570 families to benefit from the initiative.

Among those aiding the project was Linden Jones of Jaggernauth Entertainment, West Indies female all-rounder, Shabika Gajnabi who made a second contribution and Food for the Poor.