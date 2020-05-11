Boxing association seeks Nagamootoo’s intervention

Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has written a letter to the Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, Moses Nagamoottoo, seeking his intervention for the safe return of the four boxers stranded in Cuba for almost two months.

According to president of the association, Steve Ninvalle, a copy of the letter was also dispatched to Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, and the Minister responsible for sport, Dr. George Norton.

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, air and seaports continue to be closed which further backs the association into a corner.

With the announcement that the Cheddi Jagan International Airport will remain closed to non-essential travel at least until June 3, this has further delayed the arrival of the boxers who departed on January 4 on a three-month training stint.

Ninvalle stated yesterday that he awaits a favorable response “in the shortest possible time”.